Cincinnati’s Innovative Solutions to Pothole Problems

Source: picture alliance / Getty

The harsh winter weather in Cincinnati has left its mark — and drivers are feeling it every time they hit the road.

Frigid temperatures, snow, and constant freeze-thaw cycles have created the perfect storm for potholes to form across the city. Since January, residents have submitted more than 1,700 service requests, reporting craters large and small on neighborhood streets and major roadways alike.

Crews Working Overtime

City crews have responded aggressively to the growing issue. Nearly 4,500 potholes have already been patched, using an innovative winter repair material known as Aqua Patch. Unlike traditional asphalt, Aqua Patch is designed to bond in cold and wet conditions, allowing crews to make more durable repairs even during unpredictable winter weather.

The city isn’t stopping there.

“Pave the Way” Competition

To speed up repairs and improve efficiency, Cincinnati has launched the “Pave the Way” competition — an initiative aimed at motivating crews and streamlining the pothole-filling process. The friendly competition encourages faster response times while maintaining quality repairs, ensuring residents see real progress on their daily commutes.

City leaders are also planning to invest in new pothole-filling machines that can patch more holes in less time. These machines are expected to significantly increase productivity and reduce long-term roadway damage.

How Residents Can Help

Drivers play a key role in fixing the problem. Residents are encouraged to report potholes online or by calling 311. Each report helps crews prioritize the worst areas and respond more quickly.

While winter may be rough on the roads, the city’s coordinated response shows that Cincinnati is taking the issue seriously. With thousands of potholes already repaired and new tools on the way, smoother streets may be just around the corner — just in time for spring.