Is Stefon Diggs Spending Big to Win Cardi B Back?

Diggs sends luxury gifts to reconnect with Cardi, but she remains unresponsive and has set strict boundaries.

Cardi is currently focused on her role as a mother and her career, referring to herself as a 'single parent' for now.

Despite the personal speculation, Cardi is channeling her energy into her work and protecting her family.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Rumors surrounding Cardi B and Stefon Diggs continue to swirl as new reports suggest the NFL star is making grand efforts to reconnect with the rapper following their reported split. While neither Cardi nor Diggs has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, insiders claim luxury gifts and unanswered messages are shaping the latest chapter in their rumored romance.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to sources, Diggs has allegedly been sending high-end gifts in hopes of repairing their connection. The items reportedly include designer Chanel pieces and even an expensive Rolex watch said to be worth around $26,000. Insiders claim these gestures were meant to smooth things over after tensions between the pair escalated around Super Bowl weekend. However, reports suggest Cardi has not been receptive to the attempts and has largely cut off communication.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fans first began speculating about trouble in their relationship when the two unfollowed each other on social media shortly after the Super Bowl. The timing raised eyebrows, especially after a rumored celebratory afterparty that Cardi was said to be planning was suddenly canceled. According to sources, the event was called off after a disagreement, prompting the rapper to step back from public celebrations and focus on herself.

Insiders also claim Cardi has set strict boundaries since then. One source alleged she is currently prioritizing her role as a mother and her career, even referring to herself as a single parent for now. The same insider said she has “put up a wall” and has chosen not to meet or speak with Diggs despite his attempts to reach out. Gifts reportedly sent to venues during her tour were allegedly turned away by her team, and sources claim Diggs has not attended her shows in an effort to avoid any unnecessary drama.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Despite the personal speculation surrounding her love life, Cardi appears to be channeling her energy into her work. During a recent concert in Los Angeles, she briefly addressed the situation without revealing too much, telling the crowd that just because she may not be on good terms with her child’s father doesn’t mean others have permission to speak negatively about him. The comment left fans reading between the lines while also showing that she remains protective of her family.

Related Article: The Sexiest Men Of The Year: A Gallery Celebrating Their Style & Black Excellence

Related Article: Hello, It’s Her: Cardi B Get’s Another No.1 On Billboard 200 With ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’

For now, those close to the situation say Cardi is focused on maintaining her peace and staying grounded. Whether reconciliation is in the future remains unclear, but sources suggest that if it does happen, it will take time and patience. Until then, Cardi seems committed to putting herself and her child first while keeping her personal life as private as possible.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Is Stefon Diggs Spending Big to Win Cardi B Back? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com