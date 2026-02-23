Mariah Carey Shares New Pictures Of Twins

Source: Angela Weiss / Getty

Mariah Carey is giving fans a rare glimpse into her world as a mom.

The global superstar recently shared new photos of her 14-year-old twins, Moroccan Scott and Monroe, on her Instagram Stories. The proud mom reposted snapshots originally shared from her teens’ own Instagram accounts, adding playful captions like “Rocstar” for Moroccan and “RoeRoe Diva” for Monroe.

While Mariah is known for her glamorous stage presence and legendary vocals, moments like these show her softer, family-centered side. She has often spoken about how much motherhood has changed her life.

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” Mariah has shared about her children.

The twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, have largely grown up in the spotlight. Despite their high-profile upbringing, both parents have consistently emphasized the importance of strong co-parenting.

Mariah and Nick have been open about maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their children. Cannon has previously stressed that he wants Moroccan and Monroe to stay grounded, understand their privilege, and remain humble despite their unique upbringing.

The new photos quickly captured fans’ attention, as Mariah rarely shares updated images of the twins. Many were surprised at how grown up they look at 14, marking yet another reminder that time flies — even in the Carey-Cannon household.

Though she continues to dominate music and pop culture, it’s clear that Mariah’s proudest role is being “Mom.”

For fans, these rare family moments are a sweet reminder that behind the diva persona is a devoted mother who calls her twins her greatest blessing.