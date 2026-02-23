Bengals Could Land Devin Lloyd

Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals may be gearing up to make a major defensive splash this offseason.

With a clear need at linebacker and plenty of salary cap space to work with, the Bengals are being viewed as a prime landing spot for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. According to Bleacher Report, Lloyd’s breakout performance during his contract year makes him one of the top defensive free agents available — and a logical fit for a Cincinnati team looking to shore up the middle of its defense.

Why Lloyd Makes Sense in Cincinnati

Lloyd has steadily developed into a versatile and productive linebacker. Known for his sideline-to-sideline speed, tackling ability, and coverage skills, he brings the kind of athleticism that fits today’s NFL defensive schemes.

For the Bengals, linebacker has been an area needing reinforcement. Adding a player of Lloyd’s caliber could immediately elevate the unit, improving both run defense and pass coverage — two critical areas in the AFC North, where physical football is the standard.

The Projected Deal

The reported projection?

Four years, $59 million.

That type of investment signals more than depth — it signals a cornerstone addition. With Cincinnati positioned financially to make a move, the contract is considered reasonable market value for a linebacker entering his prime after a strong contract-year campaign.

Big Picture Impact

If the Bengals pull the trigger, Lloyd could become a key piece in a defense aiming to complement the team’s explosive offense. In a conference loaded with elite quarterbacks and high-powered attacks, strengthening the defense may be the difference between another playoff appearance and a deep postseason run.

Free agency always comes with risks, but for Cincinnati, this move could represent a calculated swing toward championship contention.

Now the question becomes: Will the Bengals make the call?