Bengals Could Land Devin Lloyd
The Cincinnati Bengals may be gearing up to make a major defensive splash this offseason.
With a clear need at linebacker and plenty of salary cap space to work with, the Bengals are being viewed as a prime landing spot for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. According to Bleacher Report, Lloyd’s breakout performance during his contract year makes him one of the top defensive free agents available — and a logical fit for a Cincinnati team looking to shore up the middle of its defense.
Why Lloyd Makes Sense in Cincinnati
Lloyd has steadily developed into a versatile and productive linebacker. Known for his sideline-to-sideline speed, tackling ability, and coverage skills, he brings the kind of athleticism that fits today’s NFL defensive schemes.
For the Bengals, linebacker has been an area needing reinforcement. Adding a player of Lloyd’s caliber could immediately elevate the unit, improving both run defense and pass coverage — two critical areas in the AFC North, where physical football is the standard.
The Projected Deal
The reported projection?
Four years, $59 million.
That type of investment signals more than depth — it signals a cornerstone addition. With Cincinnati positioned financially to make a move, the contract is considered reasonable market value for a linebacker entering his prime after a strong contract-year campaign.
Big Picture Impact
If the Bengals pull the trigger, Lloyd could become a key piece in a defense aiming to complement the team’s explosive offense. In a conference loaded with elite quarterbacks and high-powered attacks, strengthening the defense may be the difference between another playoff appearance and a deep postseason run.
Free agency always comes with risks, but for Cincinnati, this move could represent a calculated swing toward championship contention.
Now the question becomes: Will the Bengals make the call?