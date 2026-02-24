FC Cincinnati Wins 2-0 Against Atlanta United In Season Opener

Source: Chris Carter / Getty

FC Cincinnati kicked off their MLS regular season in dominant fashion, shutting out Atlanta United FC 2-0 in front of an electric home crowd. Two late goals sealed the victory, turning a tightly contested match into a confident opening statement for the Orange and Blue.

After 79 minutes of back-and-forth action, it was Kévin Denkey who broke the deadlock in the 80th minute. Denkey showed patience and poise inside the box, faking out the goalkeeper before calmly slotting the ball home. The crafty move left defenders frozen and sent the stadium into celebration mode. It was a striker’s finish — composed, clinical, and right on time.

As Atlanta pushed forward looking for an equalizer, Cincinnati delivered the knockout punch. In the 90th minute, hometown defender Nick Hagglund rose above the defense and powered in a header to double the lead. The goal was especially meaningful for Hagglund, who had previously suffered injuries in a matchup against Atlanta. His return to form — capped with a goal — made the moment even more special.

On the other sideline, it marked the managerial debut of Gerardo Martino, also known as “Tato,” leading Atlanta United FC into the new season. While his squad showed flashes of promise, they were unable to break through Cincinnati’s disciplined defense.

With a clean sheet, two late goals, and strong momentum to start the campaign, FC Cincinnati looks locked in and ready to build on last season’s success. If this opener is any indication, the Orange and Blue are prepared to make noise once again in MLS.

The season is officially underway — and Cincinnati made sure to start it with authority.