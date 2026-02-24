Kanye West Facing $1 Million Lawsuit Over Malibu Mansion Remodel

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Kanye West is heading to court as jury selection begins February 23, 2026, in a $1 million lawsuit tied to the controversial remodeling of his former Malibu mansion.

The lawsuit was filed in September 2023 by Tony Saxon, a former employee, who alleges disability discrimination, violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, and multiple labor code violations. West has denied the accusations.

From $57 Million Dream Home to Legal Drama

West purchased the oceanfront Malibu property in 2021 for a staggering $57.3 million. The minimalist concrete mansion quickly made headlines after reports surfaced that it had been stripped of basic amenities during renovations — including plumbing, electrical systems, and windows — transforming the luxury home into a stark shell of its former self.

In 2024, West sold the property for $21 million to real estate investor Steven Belmont, also known as Steven “Bo” Belmont. Belmont is now reportedly facing foreclosure after defaulting on an $18.5 million mortgage tied to the property, adding another layer of controversy to the already headline-grabbing estate.

Inside the Trial

The trial is expected to last approximately 12 days and will be presided over by Brock T. Hammond, who is said to have strict courtroom dress code requirements for all parties and witnesses.

Adding even more public interest to the case, West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is expected to testify at Saxon’s request.

What’s at Stake

While the lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages, the broader impact could affect West’s public image and business dealings, particularly as the case revisits questions about workplace conduct and the unusual renovation decisions surrounding the Malibu mansion.

With jury selection underway, all eyes will be on the courtroom as one of music’s most polarizing figures faces yet another legal battle — this time tied not to music, but to real estate and employment practices.

The trial is expected to bring new details to light as both sides prepare to argue their case in what could become one of 2026’s most closely watched celebrity court proceedings.