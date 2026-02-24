Cincy History Maker: Kacie Champion

Black History Month Honoree Feature

Kacie Champion

Kacie Champion is an Emmy Award–winning media executive, strategic marketing leader, entrepreneur, and proud graduate of Aiken High School, a product of Cincinnati’s public school system.

Her standard of excellence was established early. As a high school All-American in Track & Field, she placed third in the State of Ohio and still holds her school record today in the long jump. She went on to The University of Findlay, where she became a three-time All-American in Track and Field and held the university’s Long Jump record for 14 years and Triple Jump record for 29 years.

Performance has never been seasonal for Kacie. It has been sustained.

That same discipline, resilience, and competitive precision now define her leadership as President & CEO of Power Me Media, a full-service media planning, buying, and advertising agency known for delivering culturally intelligent, strategy-first campaigns that drive measurable impact.

Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

With more than two decades of experience across entrepreneurship, broadcast media, and integrated marketing, Kacie brings seasoned business acumen and visionary leadership to every endeavor she leads. Her career reflects a consistent pattern, build it strong, lead it boldly, and execute it with excellence.

While building her companies, Kacie has also raised three daughters with her husband, grounding her success in family, purpose, and legacy.

In 2024, Kacie was part of the Emmy Award–winning production Black History Honors, a four-part documentary series produced in partnership with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. The project celebrated Black history, storytelling, and cultural preservation, reinforcing her commitment to purpose-driven media that shapes narrative and uplifts community at scale.

Beyond business, she continues to champion community by developing client initiatives such as Black Business Spotlight, Pillar of the Community, and Pastor of the Month, creating platforms that amplify local leadership and economic empowerment.

From the halls of Aiken High School to Emmy-winning productions and executive leadership, Kacie Champion’s journey reflects a singular mission: To build visibility that lasts, empower communities, and help others bring their vision to life.

Born in Cincinnati.

Educated in Cincinnati.

Still building legacy in Cincinnati.

This Black History Month, we honor Kacie Champion for her excellence, endurance, and enduring impact on culture and community.