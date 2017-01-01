Roland Martin in Cincy Thursday For Free Black History Event!

  Be sure to catch TVOne’s Roland Martin Thursday February 2nd at Zion Baptist Church for a black history community…

2 days ago
5 Things To Know About Juneteenth

Black Independence Day, otherwise known as Juneteenth, is just around the corner. We’ve compiled a few facts that you may…

 8 months ago
My Black History LA Reid
#MYBLACKHISTORY: L.A. Reid Addresses The “Different Standards” Of Judgement

Music Mogul L.A. Reid stopped by the Old School studios to talk about his new book.  But while there he…

 11 months ago
Bridging The Gap: Black History Month Across Generations

Former Black Panther Sekou Odinga and Black Lives Matter activist Larry Fellows may come from different Black liberation movements, but…

 11 months ago
Low Sugar BBQ Sauce
Black People Trying Soul Food For The FIRST TIME!

Are You Kidding Me? These African Americans Have NEVER tasted Soul Food! Watch The Video As The Fun Begins!  

 11 months ago
Little Known Black History Fact: Erroll M. Brown

Erroll M. Brown was named the U.S. Coast Guard’s first admiral in 1998, completing a long journey that began when…

 11 months ago
“Haay, Michelle:” You’ll Never Guess The Voice Behind…

For days, people have been wondering who shouted out "Haay, Michelle" to the First Lady at last week's Black History…

 11 months ago
Bridging The Gap: Does Social Media Invite Infiltration…

Social media, while effective, is also where modern-day surveillance thrives. Here, Black Lives Matter activist Arielle Newton and former Black…

 12 months ago
Obama On Jokes: “We Know It Is Black…

While hosting a reception for Black History Month on Thursday, President Barack Obama greeted the crowd with First Lady Michelle…

 12 months ago
Bridging The Gap – Revolution Music Then & Now

Activist Larry Fellows and former Black Panther member Sekou Odinga discuss revolution music and how deeply woven art is in…

 12 months ago
Bridging The Gap – The Intersection Between Black…

In honor of Black History Month, watch the first installment of "Bridging The Gap," a series that honors the Black…

 12 months ago
Watch SWV Brilliantly Recite Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good”

SWV, the girl-group who rose to fame with their smash-hit “Weak” read an inspiring verse from Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”…

 12 months ago
Black History Month: Modern-Day Black History Moments

istory-making occasions are rarely recognized until they end up in the textbooks. As we face some of the most challenging…

 12 months ago
Angela Robinson Reads A Powerful Excerpt From Maya…

Angela Robinson from The Haves and the Have Nots swung by our studios to read a portion of Maya Angelou’s Still…

 12 months ago
