2 Dead After Double Shooting In Cincinnati Neighborhood

Cincinnati police are investigating a double homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning at the Villages at Roll Hill.

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded to the area around 2 a.m. following a ShotSpotter activation. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities immediately secured and blocked off the area as detectives began processing evidence and canvassing for witnesses. Investigators are actively working to determine what led up to the shooting and whether the incident was targeted or random.

At this time, police have not released the identities of the victims, pending notification of their families. No suspect information has been made public, and officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Cincinnati Police Department as detectives continue working to bring clarity and justice in this tragic case.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.