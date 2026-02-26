Cincy History Maker: Reverend Rousseau A. O’Neal II

CINCY HISTORY MAKER

Rev. Rousseau O’Neal II

When historians reflect on Cincinnati’s late 20th and early 21st century social justice movements, will stand among the clergy who carried the torch from the Civil Rights era into modern community activism.

As longtime pastor of Rockdale Baptist Church in Avondale — one of Cincinnati’s most historically significant Black neighborhoods — Rev. O’Neal led at the intersection of faith, policy, and community empowerment. His leadership placed him at the center of conversations surrounding equity, policing, housing, and education.

Continuing a Civil Rights Tradition

Rev. O’Neal represented a generation of Black clergy who expanded the movement beyond protest, focusing on coalition-building and institutional reform. In the 1990s, he became a visible advocate for public education and played a pivotal role in the 1996 Cincinnati Public Schools levy campaign during a critical period for urban districts.

Political Leadership Beyond the Pulpit

His election to Forest Park City Council (1993–1997) reflected the expanding influence of Black civic leadership in suburban Cincinnati, demonstrating that advocacy extended beyond the church and into public office.

Labor Rights & Senate Bill 5

In 2011, Rev. O’Neal helped build a coalition to overturn Ohio’s Senate Bill 5, legislation restricting collective bargaining rights for public employees. The repeal became one of the largest referendum victories in state history. His partnership with the NAACP and labor organizations reinforced the historic connection between Black clergy and economic justice advocacy.

Housing & Urban Development Advocacy

During debates over The Banks, the Metropole building, and the Anna Louise Inn, Rev. O’Neal stood as a moral voice amid rapid redevelopment, urging leaders to protect residents vulnerable to displacement.

Interfaith Leadership

He served as president of the Faith Community Alliance (FCA), promoting interfaith cooperation and unity during culturally sensitive times, and publicly defending Jewish and Muslim communities when they faced discrimination.

A Life of Service

A graduate of Woodward High School and Bowling Green State University, Rev. O’Neal was ordained in 1983 and later retired from Roadway Express to devote himself fully to ministry and advocacy.

He and his wife, Monica Deborah Vinson O’Neal, celebrated 40 years of marriage. Together they raised five children and welcomed 16 grandchildren.

In recognition of his lasting impact on the community, a street in Cincinnati now bears his name, “Reverend Rousseau A. O’Neal II Way” honoring his decades of leadership and service.

A Lasting Legacy

Rev. Rousseau O’Neal II represents a transformational figure in Cincinnati history — bridging generations:

• From Civil Rights protest to policy reform

• From pulpit leadership to public office

• From neighborhood advocacy to statewide coalitions

Cincinnati History Maker — not just for what he preached, but for the systems he helped change.