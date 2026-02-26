Listen Live
Published on February 26, 2026

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Bruno Mars Set to Serenade Fans with The Romantic

Global superstar Bruno Mars is preparing to usher in a new era with his upcoming solo album, The Romantic — and the buzz is real. Known for effortlessly moving between rock ballads, funk grooves, and carefree pop anthems, Mars is leaning fully into love this time around.

The album’s lead single, “I Just Might,” delivers a smooth, ’70s-inspired retro pop-soul vibe. It’s the kind of easygoing love song that highlights Bruno’s signature falsetto while blending nostalgic soul textures with modern polish. The track feels both classic and fresh — a reminder of why Mars continues to dominate across generations.

A major contributor to this evolved sound is Grammy-winning producer D’Mile, whose collaboration has helped shape Bruno’s deeper dive into R&B and romantic storytelling. Together, they’ve crafted a more mature, emotionally rich direction that feels intentional and refined.

Even the album’s aesthetic speaks volumes. The title The Romantic and its artwork hint at Chicano art influences and lowrider culture — a nod to Mars’ Latin roots and his long-standing love for sweet soul, doo-wop harmonies, and vintage flair. It’s a visual and sonic celebration of heritage, passion, and timeless romance.

The Romantic is set to drop Friday, February 27, and if the lead single is any indication, Bruno Mars may be giving fans his most heartfelt project yet.

Bruno Mars

