Bruno Mars Drops The Romantic — Ties Radio Chart Record with New No. 1 Hit

WENN

Bruno Mars is back in a major way. The Grammy-winning superstar has released his fourth solo album, The Romantic, and it’s already making serious noise across the music industry.

The standout single, “I Just Might,” has officially reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart — marking Mars’ 11th chart-topper on that list. With this latest milestone, he now ties Mariah Carey for the second-most No. 1 hits in the history of the Radio Songs chart.

This achievement adds to an already legendary run. Mars has consistently dominated the airwaves with hits like Uptown Funk and Leave the Door Open, both of which became cultural moments and radio staples.

“I Just Might” isn’t just topping one chart — it’s climbing to new peaks across multiple U.S. radio rankings and currently leads seven different Billboard charts, solidifying Mars’ continued reign in pop and R&B.

With The Romantic, Bruno Mars proves once again that consistency, creativity, and timeless sound still win in today’s music game.