Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

Cincinnati Weekend Weather: From Spring Vibes to Snow Chances

Cincinnati is in for a dramatic weather shift this weekend, bringing a little bit of everything to the Tri-State.

Friday kicks things off on a mild note, with highs near 60 degrees. It’ll feel more like early spring than late winter, making it a great day to get outside.

Saturday brings even more sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 60s. However, don’t put the umbrella too far away — scattered rain showers are possible late Saturday night.

By Sunday, the temperature drops significantly. Afternoon highs will struggle into the 30s and lower 40s, delivering a much colder feel compared to the start of the weekend.

Looking ahead to Monday, there’s potential for snow and a wintry mix as colder air settles into the region. Cold rain is expected to linger throughout much of the upcoming week, so keep the coats and rain gear handy.

It’s a classic Cincinnati weather swing — warm, mild, cold, and possibly snowy — all in just a few days. Stay weather aware and plan accordingly!