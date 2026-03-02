Cincinnati Open Welcomes Community To Year-Round Sporting Club

Source: Canva/radioone / canva/radioone

The Cincinnati Open is stepping into a new era — transforming from a two-week world-class tournament into a year-round destination for tennis lovers and the community.

With a massive $260 million renovation of the Lindner Family Tennis Center, the historic venue is now home to the brand-new Cincinnati Open Sporting Club, giving members the rare opportunity to play on the same courts as the pros.

What’s New?

The Sporting Club is designed to be one of the most dynamic racquet sports facilities in the region, featuring:

Over 30 outdoor tennis courts

State-of-the-art indoor tennis courts

Dedicated pickleball courts

Modern padel courts

A full-service restaurant open to the public

The goal? To make the facility more accessible and inclusive — not just during tournament time, but all year long.

For decades, the Lindner Family Tennis Center has hosted some of the biggest names in professional tennis. Now, the community can experience that same championship atmosphere beyond the annual tournament.

A Space for Everyone

Love Local? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Leaders behind the project say this transformation is about more than tennis. It’s about creating a vibrant hub where families, athletes, and fans can gather, train, compete, and connect.

Whether you’re an experienced player, just learning the game, or simply looking for a great spot to dine and socialize, the Sporting Club aims to offer something for everyone.

Open House – March 1

Curious to see it for yourself? The Cincinnati Open Sporting Club will host a community open house on March 1, giving guests a firsthand look at the upgraded courts, amenities, and new dining experience.

With this expansion, the Cincinnati Open solidifies its place not just as a premier tennis tournament — but as a cornerstone of year-round sports and community engagement in the region.

Game. Set. Match. Cincinnati just leveled up