Entertainment

Tyler Perry Takes on Firefighter Drama Series

Tyler Perry Continues Expansion with Firefighter Drama “Where There’s Smoke”

Published on March 3, 2026

Source: Derek White / Getty

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is turning up the heat once again — this time with a powerful new firefighter drama headed to Netflix. Titled “Where There’s Smoke,” the 16-episode series will see Perry writing, directing, and producing under his ongoing creative partnership with the streaming giant.

A Deeper Look Behind the Firehouse Doors

Where There’s Smoke dives into the intense and emotional world of firefighters — not just the blazing infernos they battle, but the personal struggles they carry home. The series will explore fractured relationships, inner demons, loyalty among brothers and sisters in uniform, and the emotional toll that comes with risking your life daily.

Known for his ability to blend drama with layered storytelling, Perry is expected to deliver a series that’s both heart-pounding and heartfelt.

Star-Studded Cast

The ensemble cast includes:

  • Tyler Lepley
  • Mike Merrill
  • Da’Vinchi
  • Eltony Williams
  • Brock O’Hurn
  • Joe Hunter
  • Karen Obilom
  • Brittany S. Hall
  • Mariah Goodie
  • Jordan Rodriguez
  • Judi Moon

Filming is currently underway in Atlanta, home to Tyler Perry Studios and a consistent backdrop for many of Perry’s productions. Producing alongside Perry are Angi Bones and Tony Strickland.

Building on Netflix Success

This latest project follows the strong performance of Perry’s previous Netflix hit, Beauty in Black. The series’ first two seasons spent a combined 10 weeks in Netflix’s Global English TV Top 10 and was recently renewed for a third season — a testament to Perry’s continued dominance in streaming television.

What to Expect

With 16 episodes on deck, fans can anticipate:

  • High-stakes rescue scenes
  • Emotional character arcs
  • Brotherhood and betrayal
  • Love, loss, and redemption

If Perry’s track record is any indication, Where There’s Smoke is shaping up to be another binge-worthy hit.

Stay tuned — because where there’s smoke, there’s bound to be fire.

