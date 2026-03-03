Tyler Perry Takes on Firefighter Drama Series
Tyler Perry Continues Expansion with Firefighter Drama “Where There’s Smoke”
Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is turning up the heat once again — this time with a powerful new firefighter drama headed to Netflix. Titled “Where There’s Smoke,” the 16-episode series will see Perry writing, directing, and producing under his ongoing creative partnership with the streaming giant.
A Deeper Look Behind the Firehouse Doors
Where There’s Smoke dives into the intense and emotional world of firefighters — not just the blazing infernos they battle, but the personal struggles they carry home. The series will explore fractured relationships, inner demons, loyalty among brothers and sisters in uniform, and the emotional toll that comes with risking your life daily.
Known for his ability to blend drama with layered storytelling, Perry is expected to deliver a series that’s both heart-pounding and heartfelt.
Star-Studded Cast
The ensemble cast includes:
- Tyler Lepley
- Mike Merrill
- Da’Vinchi
- Eltony Williams
- Brock O’Hurn
- Joe Hunter
- Karen Obilom
- Brittany S. Hall
- Mariah Goodie
- Jordan Rodriguez
- Judi Moon
Filming is currently underway in Atlanta, home to Tyler Perry Studios and a consistent backdrop for many of Perry’s productions. Producing alongside Perry are Angi Bones and Tony Strickland.
Building on Netflix Success
This latest project follows the strong performance of Perry’s previous Netflix hit, Beauty in Black. The series’ first two seasons spent a combined 10 weeks in Netflix’s Global English TV Top 10 and was recently renewed for a third season — a testament to Perry’s continued dominance in streaming television.
What to Expect
With 16 episodes on deck, fans can anticipate:
- High-stakes rescue scenes
- Emotional character arcs
- Brotherhood and betrayal
- Love, loss, and redemption
If Perry’s track record is any indication, Where There’s Smoke is shaping up to be another binge-worthy hit.
Stay tuned — because where there’s smoke, there’s bound to be fire.