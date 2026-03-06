Woman Shot and Killed in Avondale Apartment Building Early Friday

Listen Live
Woman Shot and Killed in Avondale Apartment Building Today

Published on March 6, 2026

Cincinnati Cityscapes And City Views
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

A woman in her 30s was shot and killed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in the Avondale neighborhood of Cincinnati, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Police were also alerted by a ShotSpotter activation, a technology system used to detect and locate gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the building.

First responders immediately began performing CPR in an effort to save her life. Despite those efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim as they work to notify family members. At this time, police have also not provided any information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue gathering evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Cincinnati police.

