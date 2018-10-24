CLOSE
Cincy
MEGA MILLIONS: We Have a Winner

Someone in South Carolina is waking up today and finding out that they have won the world’s largest lottery jackpot ever.

Lottery officials say there is one Mega Millions ticket matching all six numbers from last night’s drawing and it was purchased in South Carolina. The country now waits to meet the winner of $1.6 billion.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. (WLWT)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now a boring $40 million.
  • You can still play tonight’s Powerball which is worth $620 million. That’s not too shabby.
  • You should still check your tickets. You could have won the second prize of a million dollars.
