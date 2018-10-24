KANYE WEST: Donates $75K To Chicago Mayoral Candidate

Kanye West is following in his friend Chance the Rapper’s footsteps by supporting Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Eniya.

Yeezy donated $73,540 — the same amount she was fined by the Illinois State Board of Elections when she attempted to run for mayor back in 2015. The campaign confirmed that Kanye’s donation was used to pay off the fines in full. (Chicago Tribune)

Fasho Thoughts:

Was this Kanye just trying to look progressive or play to both sides after all the backlash he get over supporting Trump?

Now that’s how you do A Good Ass Job.

A Kanye co-sign might not be the best look right now.

