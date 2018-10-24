CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

KANYE WEST: Donates $75K To Chicago Mayoral Candidate

2 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West is following in his friend Chance the Rapper’s footsteps by supporting Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Eniya.

Yeezy donated $73,540 — the same amount she was fined by the Illinois State Board of Elections when she attempted to run for mayor back in 2015. The campaign confirmed that Kanye’s donation was used to pay off the fines in full. (Chicago Tribune)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Was this Kanye just trying to look progressive or play to both sides after all the backlash he get over supporting Trump?
  • Nobody can truly understand Kanye’s motives besides Kanye himself.
  • Now that’s how you do A Good Ass Job.
  • A Kanye co-sign might not be the best look right now.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

75k , candidate , Chicago , Donates , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , kanye west , Mayoral , TO

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close