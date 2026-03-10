Jill Scott Makes Rare Appearance to Honor Susan L. Taylor

Susan L. Taylor, former Essence editor, founded National CARES to mentor Black youth after Hurricane Katrina.

The gala celebrated Taylor's 80th birthday and featured performances by Jill Scott and Ledisi.

The event raised funds to expand National CARES' wellness, leadership, and academic support programs for underserved communities.

A powerful gathering of leaders in philanthropy, media, and culture came together to celebrate the enduring impact of Susan L. Taylor and the transformative work of her National CARES Mentoring Movement during the organization’s milestone “For the Love of Our Children” Gala. The event raised more than $332,000 to support programs serving Black children and families. Held on the icon’s 80th birthday, Taylor slayed looking more like a woman in her 60s with flawless skin and her signature long elegant braids.

Roland Martin, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson Rev. Al Sharpton,Angela Rye, Bebe Winans, Malik Yoba. Marvin Winans, Tamron Hall, Melle Mel, and Sunny Hostin were just a few of the many celebrities and activists who pulled up to pay tribute.

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Jill Scott, took the stage along with Ledisi to musicallysalute Taylor and the organization’s work. It was one of the few performances by Scott this year despite the recent release of her new album To Whom It May Concern. The lack of scheduled shows had the internet buzzing over why she wasn’t touring. Scott answered the rumors with an announcement days after the gala of a world tour beginning this summer.

Best known as the former editor-in-chief of Essence magazine, Taylor founded National CARES in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, mobilizing mentors and resources to help Black children heal from trauma and build pathways to success.

Since its founding, the organization has grown into a nationwide movement connecting mentors with youth while also providing culturally grounded wellness and leadership programs for families and caregivers.

Taylor’s influence stretches far beyond publishing. During her tenure at Essence, she became widely known for her beloved monthly column “In the Spirit,” which offered reflections on faith, healing, and personal growth that resonated deeply with readers across generations.

Through National CARES, she has continued that mission in action, focusing on mentoring, mental health support, and family-centered programs designed to help young people thrive despite systemic challenges.

The funds raised during the gala will help expand programs that provide emotional wellness support, leadership training and academic guidance for children in underserved communities.

For Taylor, the work has always been driven by a simple but powerful idea: that every child deserves a network of adults committed to helping them thrive.

And on this evening, surrounded by supporters and uplifted by the soulful voice of Jill Scott and Ledisi, that message resonated louder than ever.

