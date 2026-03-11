Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Mary J. Blige Unveils “More Than A Lover” Music Video on the Brooklyn Bridge

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, has released the official music video for her single “More Than A Lover,” and the setting is nothing short of iconic. The visual places Blige front and center on the legendary Brooklyn Bridge, giving fans a powerful backdrop of the New York City skyline while she delivers the emotional message behind the song.

Directed by Nico Scandiffio, the video captures Blige walking and performing along the bridge’s pedestrian walkway. Throughout the visual, she connects with everyday people passing by, creating a genuine New York moment that reflects the song’s theme of loyalty, love, and devotion. The combination of the city’s energy and Blige’s signature soulful performance brings the track to life in a way that feels both intimate and powerful.

Blige shared her excitement about filming in the heart of her hometown, thanking the city for the experience. She wrote, “NYC, you were the best. It was amazing performing on the Brooklyn Bridge.” The moment highlights not only her deep connection to New York but also her ability to turn a public space into a stage that celebrates her fans and her music.

The release of the video also builds anticipation for a big year ahead for Blige. In 2026, she is set to launch a Las Vegas residency and will also return to Ohio as one of the headlining performers at the Cincinnati Music Festival, one of the country’s most celebrated events for R&B and soul music.

With “More Than A Lover,” Mary J. Blige once again reminds fans why she remains one of the most influential voices in R&B. The video blends the spirit of New York City with her timeless sound, giving listeners a powerful visual to match the emotion of the song.