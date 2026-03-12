Rickey Smiley Teaming With Urban One To Launch ‘Rickey Smiley On The Spot’ Podcast

Source: Hollery Morris / Hollery Morris

The comedian, actor, and radio personality Rickey Smiley has been one of the world’s leaders in entertainment for decades, and he’s set to expand that impact through a new deal with Urban One to create a new video podcast.

The new podcast, Rickey Smiley On The Spot, will be hosted on the Urban One Podcast Network, and will have new episodes airing weekly beginning on March 17. The 35-minute episodes will feature Smiley providing a space for him and his high-profile guests to engage each other and current events with earnest humanity and a high dose of laughter. At the center of the partnership is a five-year extension of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Source: Urban One / Urban One

Following the lead of his award-winning radio program, the new podcast will have some notable guests which include some of Atlanta’s best-known personalities in Da Brat, Killer Mike, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Tye Tribbett, and Tiny Harris.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I am so excited to continue my partnership with Urban One and Reach Media. I’m eternally grateful to Ms. Hughes, Alfred Liggins, Deon Levingston, and Colby Colb for believing in me all these years. I could not do any of this without the most amazing team of talented people I am blessed to work with every day who keep it real, keep it fresh and keep our fans informed and laughing every day. The future is bright with the best yet to come,” said Smiley in the press release announcing the show.

“Rickey Smiley is a cornerstone of the Urban One brand, and we are thrilled to expand his digital footprint with a show that captures his natural comedic rhythm in such an intimate way,” said Urban One Audio Division Co-President Deon Levingston. “By expanding on Rickey’s popularity with our listeners and creating a new programming opportunity, we are providing a platform that not only uplifts Black voices but also creates a premium, culturally resonant environment for our listeners and brand partners alike.”

In addition to being available on the Urban One Podcast Network, Rickey Smiley On the Spot will also be available on other major audio platforms, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and Pandora.

Rickey Smiley Teaming With Urban One To Launch ‘Rickey Smiley On The Spot’ Podcast was originally published on cassiuslife.com