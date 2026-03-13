Source: Laura Radford / Netflix

Halle Berry Joins Viral ‘90s Trend With Nostalgic Throwback

Halle Berry is giving fans a fun trip down memory lane after joining the viral social media trend “What Were You Like In the ‘90s?” The Oscar winning actress recently posted a playful video reflecting on some of her most memorable moments from that era.

4

The video features a montage of Berry during the 1990s, including glamorous photoshoots, red carpet appearances, and scenes from several of her most well known films. Among the highlights were moments from Boomerang, The Flintstones, and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which helped cement her status as one of Hollywood’s rising stars at the time.

Berry added a humorous touch to the clip by captioning the video with the phrase “had fools falling in love with me,” playfully reflecting on the confidence and charm that defined many of her roles throughout the decade.

The nostalgic montage highlights Berry’s iconic style and the influence she had on pop culture during the 1990s. Fans quickly responded with excitement, praising the throwback and celebrating the actress for embracing the viral trend while reminding everyone of her unforgettable presence during that era.