Hamilton County Declares March 12 “Don Juan Fasho Day” With Proclamation From Commissioner Alicia Reece

Local radio personality Don Juan Fasho received a special honor from Alicia Reece as she officially presented him with a proclamation declaring March 12 as Don Juan Fasho Day in Hamilton County.

The proclamation recognizes Don Juan Fasho for his contributions to the community, his work in radio, and his continued efforts to give back and uplift people throughout the region. Known for his voice on the airwaves and his strong connection with listeners, Don Juan Fasho has built a reputation for supporting community initiatives, highlighting local stories, and bringing people together through music and conversation.

The recognition came during his birthday celebration on March 12, making the moment even more meaningful. With the official proclamation, Hamilton County acknowledged the positive impact Don Juan Fasho has made both on and off the radio.

Receiving the honor, Don Juan Fasho expressed gratitude to Commissioner Alicia Reece and the community for the recognition. He also thanked the listeners and supporters who continue to show love and support throughout his journey.

With March 12 now officially recognized as Don Juan Fasho Day in Hamilton County, the moment serves as both a celebration and a reminder of the power of community, service, and using your platform to make a difference.