Dionne Warwick Accuses Rights Firm Of Taking Millions In Royalties

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Legendary singer Dionne Warwick is taking legal action after accusing a rights management company of improperly collecting millions of dollars from her music catalog over several decades.

According to reports, Warwick has filed a countersuit against Artists Rights Enforcement Corp., claiming the company siphoned off royalty payments connected to some of her most iconic recordings. The lawsuit alleges that the firm took advantage of a 2001 agreement to claim a share of income from songs Warwick recorded many years earlier, ultimately collecting millions tied to her catalog.

The dispute centers on royalties generated by several of Warwick’s biggest hits including Walk On By, I Say a Little Prayer, and That’s What Friends Are For. These classic records helped define Warwick’s legendary career and remain staples of R and B and pop music decades after their release.

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Warwick’s attorney, Robert S. Meloni, argues that the company engaged in what he described as decades long pilfering of royalties generated by the singer’s recordings. The countersuit claims the firm continued collecting payments from Warwick’s catalog without proper authority.

The legal battle also involves a potential business transaction with music publishing company Primary Wave. According to the lawsuit, Artists Rights Enforcement Corp. allegedly interfered with that deal by claiming Warwick did not have the authority to move forward with the agreement.

Warwick, who has built one of the most celebrated catalogs in music history, is now seeking to reclaim control and financial compensation tied to the royalties from her classic recordings.