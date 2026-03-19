Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Changes This Offseason

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The Cincinnati Bengals made several moves this offseason to strengthen their defense, but questions still surround the linebacker position. While the front office added pieces in other areas, the team was unable to land some of the top free agent linebackers available, leaving a noticeable gap in the middle of the defense.

Now, the spotlight turns to young players like Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, who are expected to take on larger roles. Both linebackers bring potential and athleticism, but stepping into starting positions in the NFL comes with a steep learning curve. Their ability to quickly adjust and perform will be critical to the unit’s overall success.

There was an expectation that Cincinnati would address the linebacker position more aggressively during free agency, but those moves never materialized. As a result, the team is placing its confidence in internal development and coaching to elevate the group.

Heading into the upcoming season, the Bengals will rely heavily on growth from within. If Knight Jr. and Carter can rise to the occasion, the defense could still take a step forward. If not, linebacker depth may remain a lingering concern for a team with postseason aspirations.