UNCF NEW ENGLAND Raises Record-Breaking $800,000 for HBCUs

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The 2026 UNCF “A Mind Is…”® New England Gala proved to be a powerful night of purpose, celebration, and impact, raising a record-breaking $800,000 in support of historically Black colleges and universities and students striving for higher education. Held at the Seaport Hotel in Boston, the event brought together community leaders, advocates, and supporters committed to investing in the next generation of scholars.

Since its founding in 1944, the United Negro College Fund has helped more than 550,000 students earn college degrees, continuing to serve as a vital force in expanding access to education. The organization’s mission remains rooted in the belief that investing in students and HBCUs strengthens not only individual futures but also the economic growth and prosperity of communities nationwide.

Arleaya Martin, area development director for UNCF New England, reinforced that commitment, highlighting the organization’s dedication to providing scholarships, essential resources, and career pathways. She emphasized that supporting talented students today is a direct investment in the collective future of the nation.

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The evening also served as a platform to recognize individuals making a lasting difference. Honorees included Demond Martin, former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, and Pamela Everhart, each celebrated for their leadership and contributions to advancing educational equity and community empowerment.

Adding to the energy of the night, guests were treated to entertainment from Soul of Boston, whose dynamic performance helped bring the celebration to life while underscoring the spirit of unity and progress.

Diego Aviles, senior vice president of UNCF Northeast, described the organization as a beacon of hope, committed to closing the gap between potential and opportunity. His vision of a future where every student has equal access to quality education echoed throughout the evening.

The record-breaking success of this year’s gala not only highlights the generosity of its supporters but also reaffirms the critical role UNCF continues to play in shaping brighter futures through education.