Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

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Hate or love it, JAŸ-Z always has a backup plan. While announcing that tickets to his first Yankee Stadium shows had already sold out, the Brooklyn mogul announced that a third date has been added.

Called “Extra Innings” the third concert date is going down on Sunday, July 12. Of course, tickets go on sale the same day of the announcement (March 24) at 1 pm via LiveNation.com, so good luck with that. Just for reference, tickets for the first pair of shows were going for over $1,000 and according to Live Nation, they sold out in minutes.

While the July 10 date is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the next night pays homage to the 25h anniversary of The Blueprint, it’s still unclear if night three will have its own theme. Early speculation is that it could be another “B-Sides” type show or set of his greatest hits.

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The news also arrives as GQ magazine dropped its April issue cover story that features have speaking on the 30 years since his debut album and more.

JAŸ-Z is always a point of discussion in Hip-Hop circles, despite it being a smooth nine years since he dropped a solo album, 4:44, in 2017 and about eight since his Everything Is Love collab album with his wife Beyoncé as The Carters.

Needless to say, umlaut JAŸ-Z is trending on social media with a wide range of reactions to his latest endeavors. See some of the more interesting and passionate takes below.