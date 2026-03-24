2026 Reds Opening Day: Parade, Closures, & Things to Do
2026 Reds Opening Day: Parade, Closures, & Things to Do
- Reds open 2026 season at home against Red Sox, looking to build on last year's playoff berth.
- Findlay Market parade features former Reds closer Jeff Brantley as Grand Marshal, with other Reds legends participating.
- Downtown will be packed, with street closures and transportation adjustments, but expected record-breaking weather for the occasion.
The Cincinnati Reds officially open the 2026 season at home against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, bringing the city back to life for one of its biggest traditions.
Cincinnati enters the season with momentum, coming off its first postseason appearance since 2020. After sneaking into the playoffs last year, the Reds want full control of their season.
First pitch is set for 4:10PM at Great American Ball Park, with left-hander Andrew Abbott getting the Opening Day start.
Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
Before the game, all eyes are on the annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
The parade steps off at noon, starting at Findlay Market and making its way down Race Street before turning onto Fifth Street and ending near the Taft Theatre.
This year’s Grand Marshal is former Reds closer and current broadcaster Jeff Brantley.
Expect floats, marching bands and surprise appearances as the city officially welcomes baseball back.
Pregame Ceremonies
Pregame festivities begin around 3:30PM and will feature some familiar names:
- Bronson Arroyo will throw out the ceremonial first pitch
- Olympic gold medalist Connor Curran will deliver the game ball
- Reds legend Dave Concepción will serve as honorary captain
MORE: The Biggest and Most Memorable Reds Opening Day Crowds
Things to Do Around the City
Opening Day goes way beyond the ballpark. Here are a few moves to tap into the high energy:
Opening Day at Memories Lounge – Club game day vibes
Bases Loaded Bar Crawl (Timeless Cincy) – Starts at 11AM at The Banks
P.T.O. Opening Day Block Party – Clay Street, 2–7PM
Opening Day at Rhinegeist Brewery – Family-friendly with rooftop access, breakfast and drink specials starting at 8:30AM
Opening Day Celebration at Washington Park – Inflatables, games, food trucks and more
Season Opening Pitch Rooftop Party at The Pitch (CTRL RNB) – 4–9PM, includes first pitch happy hour deals
Road Closures & Getting Around
Downtown will be packed, and several streets will close early for parade staging.
Closures begin at 8AM around Findlay Market, including:
- Race, Elm, Findlay, Elder, Green, Henry, Dunlap and Logan streets
Additional closures begin at 11:15AM along the parade route, including:
- Race Street (Liberty to Fourth)
- Fifth Street (Central to Sentinel)
- Central Parkway, Liberty Street and multiple cross streets downtown
Drivers should expect heavy congestion and use alternate routes. Metro service will continue with adjustments, and the streetcar will resume after the parade wraps.
Weather Outlook
There are two chances for rain: one in the early morning (6AM to 10AM) and another later Thursday night.
The good news: conditions are expected to clear up in time for both the parade and the game, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Meteorologists say Thursday could be record-breaking weather for Opening Day.
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2026 Reds Opening Day: Parade, Closures, & Things to Do was originally published on wiznation.com