Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026

Explore A list of the most dangerous cities in the United States, highlighting places known for higher crime levels.

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
MacArthur Park
Source: Genaro Molina / Getty

High crime rates often highlight underlying challenges such as economic disparities, social tensions, and the effectiveness of local law enforcement. Recognizing these patterns can inform targeted policies and community initiatives aimed at reducing violence and improving overall well-being.

The following list presents the most dangerous cities in the United States rates based on recent data. It’s important to note that while this list provide insight into dangerousness U.S. cities, they don’t encompass the full spectrum of safety or quality of life in these cities.

Factors such as community initiatives, economic development, and local governance play significant roles in shaping the overall environment.

See the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Mephis, Tennessee

Oakland, California

St. Louis, Missouri

Baltimore, Maryland

Detroit, Michigan

Alexandria, Louisiana

Cleveland, Ohio

New Orleans, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana

Pueblo, Colorado

Anniston, Alabama

Little Rock, Arkansas

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Tacoma, Washington

Birmingham, Alabama

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Camden, New Jersey

Springfield, Missouri

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Kansas City, Missouri

Louisville, Kentucky

Canton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 100.3
iOne Local | Cincinnati Cutest Couple Contest 2026 | 2026-02-02
Contests  |  100.3 RNB CINCY

VOTE Cincinnati’s Cutest Couple!

Local  |  Staff

Chuck Norris, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ Star Dies At 86

New Edition Register to Win Cincinnati
Contests  |  Kya Kelly

Get Tickets + Meet New Edition! Register Now!

16 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

Backstage Pass: We Them Ones Cincinnati Valentine’s Takeover

Cincinnati - WE THEM ONES COMEDIAN SEARCH
Contests  |  emartinezione

We Them Ones Comedian Search – VOTE BEST COMEDIAN NOW

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close