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Zac Taylor Welcomes Joe Flacco Back to Bengals

Zac Taylor Reveals the Reason the Cincinnati Bengals Resigned Joe Flacco

Zac Taylor Reveals the Reason the Cincinnati Bengals Re-Signed Joe Flacco

Published on July 29, 2026
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Bengals Rally At Washington Park
Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

The Cincinnati Bengals are turning to a familiar veteran presence as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season, and head coach Zac Taylor says there was a clear reason for bringing Joe Flacco back to Cincinnati.

Taylor explained that Flacco’s experience, leadership, and ability to step in when needed made him the ideal choice for the Bengals’ quarterback room. With franchise quarterback Joe Burrow leading the offense, Flacco provides valuable insurance while also serving as a mentor to the younger quarterbacks on the roster.

A former Super Bowl MVP with years of NFL experience, Flacco understands what it takes to succeed at the highest level. His calm demeanor, football IQ, and professionalism have earned the respect of teammates and coaches throughout his career.

Taylor emphasized that having a veteran like Flacco gives the Bengals confidence, knowing they have a quarterback who can handle any situation if called upon. Whether it’s helping prepare the team each week or stepping onto the field in a critical moment, Flacco’s presence brings stability and depth to Cincinnati.

As the Bengals look to make another playoff run, the organization believes re-signing Joe Flacco was about more than adding an experienced backup—it was about strengthening the entire team with proven leadership and championship experience.

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