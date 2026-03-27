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15 Mariah Carey Deep Cuts and B-Sides Playlist

Discover 15 Mariah Carey deep cuts and B-sides that showcase her rock edge and prove she deserves Rock Hall induction.

Published on March 27, 2026

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Mariah Carey’s “Lambily” fanbase is loud for a reason, and it’s not just because we all scream “high note!” every five seconds. Her hits are legendary, sure. But the real flex? The deep cuts and B-sides that live on our secret playlists and in our group chats. These songs are the ones that make you say, “Oh, you really listen to Mariah.”

Dig a little past the radio singles and you hear a different side of her. She’s experimenting, storytelling, and stacking vocals like only she can. That’s the kind of long-game artistry that absolutely deserves a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame moment.

So instead of running back “Fantasy” for the millionth time, let’s show some love to the hidden gems. Here are 15 Mariah Carey deep cuts and B-sides that make the Rock Hall case feel like a no-brainer.

15 Mariah Carey Deep Cuts and B-Sides

Underneath the Stars – Dreamy, ‘70s-style slow jam that feels like lying in the grass and never checking your phone.

Close My Eyes – Soft, reflective, and quietly devastating if you really listen to the lyrics.

Slipping Away – The B-side that fans will argue about like it’s a lost number-one single.

The Wind – Jazzy, moody, and perfect for late-night overthinking.

Outside – For anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t quite fit anywhere.

Petals – Gentle, honest, and the “cry in the car, then get it together” anthem.

Bliss – Ethereal, sensual, and basically Mariah turning her voice into a whole soundscape.

Fourth of July – Like a summer movie scene in song form.

Everything Fades Away – Not on the main album, but absolutely main-character energy.

Lead the Way – Big vocals, big feelings, big “why wasn’t this a single?” energy.

Subtle Invitation – Feels like stumbling into the coolest little jazz lounge.

Lullaby – Hypnotic, layered, and low-key addictive.

There Goes My Heart – Sweet, bittersweet, and very “smiling through the pain.”

Meteorite – Disco sparkle with full diva confidence.

Camouflage – Stripped back, emotional, and perfect for a good dramatic stare out the window.

15 Mariah Carey Deep Cuts and B-Sides Playlist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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