Look up: International Space Station To fly Over Cincinnati this weekend

Source: NASA / Getty

If you’ve been looking for something unique to do this weekend, just look up.

The International Space Station will be visible in the night sky twice, giving stargazers a rare and exciting viewing opportunity. According to astronomer Dean Regas, the ISS will pass overhead on March 27 from 9:20 to 9:24 p.m. and again on March 28 from 8:33 to 8:39 p.m.

Regas says you won’t need a telescope to catch it. The ISS appears as a very bright, steady light — not twinkling like a star — and slowly moves across the sky. In fact, it can shine even brighter than the brightest star, making it easy to spot if you know when to look.

If you want the full experience, Regas is also hosting two free public viewing events in Cincinnati this weekend. On Friday, you can head to Village of Glendale Park for a guided look at the ISS. Then on Saturday, the viewing continues during Telescope Fest at Ault Park, where attendees can enjoy even more stargazing activities.

Whether you’re a space enthusiast or just want to try something different, this is a perfect chance to witness one of humanity’s greatest engineering achievements glide across the night sky.

All you have to do is step outside, look up, and enjoy the show.