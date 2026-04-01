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Marvin Gaye’s Deep Cuts And Hidden Gems

Marvin Gaye’s Deep Cuts And Hidden Gems

Explore Marvin Gaye’s classic soul legacy with 15 underrated deep cuts that go beyond the usual radio hits and playlists.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Marvin Gaye
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Marvin Gaye is already a pillar of any classic soul station, but his story gets even richer once you move past the usual spins. His iconic career runs from early Motown charm to groundbreaking concept albums that reshaped what soul music could talk about. And on a classic soul site, those lesser‑known cuts are where you pull core listeners—and curious newbies, deeper into the catalog.

RELATED: 1978: Marvin Gaye Gets Vulnerable With “Hear My Dear”

He wasn’t just making slow jams. He was wrestling with faith, politics, heartbreak, and desire, often within the same album side. That tension shows up in songs that never became massive hits, yet feel tailor‑made for late‑night blocks, Sunday features, or “On The Soul Side” web columns. For listeners who think they already know Marvin, these tracks feel like fresh conversations.

15 underrated Marvin Gaye songs and B‑sides

Distant Lover

Live slow‑burn where quiet longing erupts into a full‑throated plea.

You Sure Love To Ball

Smoky, sensual groove that stretches the “Let’s Get It On” mood after hours.

Come Live With Me Angel

Velvet, mid‑tempo invitation wrapped in soft keys and falsetto.

When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You

Divorce confessional over a restless, bluesy vamp.

Come Get To This

Joyful, bouncy reunion track that feels like a front‑porch welcome.

Piece Of Clay

Spiritual reflection on pressure and identity, tender but pointed.

Trouble Man

Cinematic funk theme that plays like a street‑corner movie.

You’re The Man

Political side‑eye over a lean, hypnotic groove.

Abraham, Martin & John

Gentle, grief‑struck tribute that still holds onto hope.

If This World Were Mine (with Tammi Terrell)

Intimate duet that turns simple devotion into something cosmic.

Chained

Urgent Motown gem with driving rhythm and stacked harmonies.

Right On

Long, rolling groove where he talks faith, struggle, and survival.

Funky Space Reincarnation

Space‑age disco trip that’s playful, weird, and seriously funky.

My Love Is Waiting

Late‑career groove that feels like a soulful benediction.

It’s Madness

Heart‑on‑sleeve ballad that plays like an unsent letter.

Marvin Gaye’s Deep Cuts And Hidden Gems was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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