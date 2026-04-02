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CPS All Star Basketball Showcase for a Cause

CPS All-Star Basketball Showcase Helping Raise Money To Fight Homelessness

Published on April 2, 2026

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The spotlight is set, the energy is building, and the mission goes far beyond basketball. This weekend, the annual Cincinnati Public Schools All-Star Basketball Showcase returns, bringing together the city’s top student-athletes for a powerful cause.

Taking place at Fifth Third Arena, the event is more than just a display of elite high school talent—it’s an opportunity to make a real impact. Proceeds from the showcase will go toward supporting students and families within the district who are experiencing homelessness, turning every ticket sold into a step toward stability and support for those in need.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, welcoming fans, families, and community members to come out and be part of something meaningful. On the court, the city’s best players will compete, representing their schools with pride while using their platform to give back.

The importance of the event was recently highlighted in an interview with WLWT, where CPS Athletic Director Josh Hardin and Hughes student-athlete Le’Shawn Hill spoke about what the showcase means—not just for the players, but for the entire community.

From high-level competition to heartfelt purpose, the CPS All-Star Showcase continues to prove that sports can be a powerful vehicle for change. Whether you’re coming for the basketball or the cause, this is one event where everyone wins.

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