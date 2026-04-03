Chico Bean Salutes Mike Epps for Uplifting the Next Generation on “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour

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Comedian Chico Bean is giving major props to Mike Epps for doing something not often seen in the comedy world—sharing the spotlight with rising talent.

During a recent conversation, Chico Bean highlighted how Epps’ “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour is more than just a lineup of laughs—it’s a platform. Headlined by Epps, the tour is creating real opportunities for up-and-coming comedians to perform in front of larger audiences and expand their reach.

“For a comedian of Mike Epps’ stature to bring younger comics along, that’s rare,” Bean noted, emphasizing how impactful that kind of exposure can be in an industry where opportunities are often limited.

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The tour features a dynamic mix of comedic voices, including Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Tony Roberts, and Mojo Brookzz. Together, they represent multiple generations and styles of comedy, giving audiences a well-rounded entertainment experience.

Chico Bean described the tour as more than just a performance circuit—it’s a mentorship moment. According to him, Epps isn’t just headlining; he’s intentionally making space for others to shine. That kind of collaboration, Bean says, is crucial for the culture and longevity of comedy.

By opening doors and sharing the stage, Mike Epps is setting an example—proving that success isn’t just about personal wins, but about lifting others along the way. For Chico Bean and many others on the tour, it’s a reminder that real legacy comes from giving the next generation a chance to thrive.