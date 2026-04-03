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Tiger Woods Takes Steps for Health Recovery

Tiger Woods Heads to Switzerland for Treatment Following DUI Arrest

Published on April 3, 2026

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Tiger Woods Heads to Switzerland for Treatment Following DUI Arrest

Golf icon Tiger Woods is reportedly taking the next step in addressing his health following a recent DUI arrest, with new reports indicating he has traveled overseas for treatment.

According to sources, Woods’ private jet was spotted landing in Zurich, Switzerland—a destination known for its high-end, private recovery centers, including facilities like Paracelsus Recovery and Kusnacht Practice. The move comes shortly after Woods publicly stated his intention to step away and focus on his well-being.

In a statement following the incident, Woods shared, “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health,” signaling a commitment to addressing the issues surrounding his arrest.

The golf legend was recently involved in a crash that led to his arrest on charges including DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a urine test. In light of the situation, a judge approved Woods’ request to travel خارج the country, allowing him to pursue treatment privately and away from public scrutiny.

This latest development marks a serious turning point, as Woods appears to be prioritizing his health and recovery. While questions remain about his future in golf, the focus for now is on his personal well-being and the steps he’s taking to move forward.

As one of the most recognizable figures in sports, Tiger Woods’ journey has always been under the spotlight—but this moment reflects a more personal chapter centered on accountability, healing, and rebuilding.

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