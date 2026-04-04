B-Side Bangers: Jill Scott

Con Keyes

Today is about to be a soulful birthday celebration, as Philly-bred R&B queen Jill Scott celebrates her milestone 53rd lap around the sun!

In a career that’s spanned over 25 years and counting, it’s amazing to see how “Jilly from Philly” has evolved from the definitive Words And Sounds series up to her grand return in February 2026, after an extensive 11-year hiatus, with her sixth album, To Whom This May Concern.

The project’s latest single, “Pressha,” has been fairing pretty well for the neo-soul icon, even topping Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart back in March.

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Erykah Badu

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It’s safe to say that Scott knows her way around a hit record. Songs like “Gettin’ In the Way,” “A Long Walk” and “Golden” were staples in presenting her signature sound; collaborations like “Daydreamin'” with Lupe Fiasco, “So in Love” with Anthony Hamilton and “So Gone (What My Mind Says)” alongside Paul Wall proved she plays quite well with others. From contemporary R&B and classic jazz to a certified adults-only bedroom banger — we’re looking at you, “The Way”! — this is a woman that has all her bases covered.

We figured if anyone deserved a deep dive into their discography, Jill Scott is more than fitting for a “B-Side Bangers” exclusive. In addition to the aforementioned greatest hits, there’s so much more to love when you dig into the album cuts, soundtrack contributions, and feature guest appearances on albums by equally-talented musicians. This one will certainly be a treat on your ears.

Keep scrolling for a “B-Side Bangers” birthday special as we look at some of the best deep cuts out of the immaculate discography of soul maven Jill Scott:

1. “The Rain” (with Will Smith) [1999]

Album: Willennium (by Will Smith)