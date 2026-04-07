Tuesday Begins Early Voting For The Ohio 2026 Primary Election. Here’s what you need to know.

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Ohio voters are gearing up for the upcoming primary election as early voting officially begins on April 7, giving residents across the state more flexibility to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

This year’s primary ballot includes several high profile races that will help shape the future of the state and beyond. Ohioans will be voting in contests for key leadership positions including governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, and attorney general, along with other local and statewide offices.

Early voting will continue through Election Day, providing multiple opportunities for voters to make their voices heard. In addition, absentee voting is already underway for military members and overseas citizens, ensuring they are able to participate no matter where they are located.

There are also important local issues on the ballot that could directly impact communities. The Pickerington Local School District is asking voters to consider a proposed 1.25 percent income tax initiative aimed at supporting the district. Meanwhile, the Columbus City Council has referred a Community Crisis Response Amendment that would establish a new system designed to respond to crisis situations in the community.

Voters were required to register or update their voter information by April 6 in order to participate in the primary. With early voting now underway, Ohioans are encouraged to take advantage of the expanded access and make a plan to vote.