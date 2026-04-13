Cincinnati Restaurant Week Returns with Deals in 60+ Restaurants

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Put your bibs on.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back April 20th through April 26th with a full week of prix-fixe menus across more than 60 restaurants throughout Cincinnati and NKY.

Participating spots will offer multi-course lunch and dinner options priced at $26, $36, $46 and $56, depending on the restaurant. Tax, gratuity and drinks are not included.

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Beyond the food, the week also ties into a larger cause. One dollar from every meal will be donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center – a partnership that has raised more than $100,000 in past years. Organizers will also match donations for the first 1,000 meals.

Diners can use the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app to plan where they’re headed, view menus and check in at participating locations.

Those check-ins come with perks: guests who visit at least three restaurants will be entered to win prizes, including $300 in restaurant gift cards and other giveaways.

Menus, reservations and more are available through the official Restaurant Week platform and site.

Full list of restaurants:

101 Craft Kitchen

20 Brix

Ace’s Pickleball Bar & Grill

Agave & Rye

Alcove by MadTree

Artemis Mediterranean Bistro

Bakersfield

Baru

Benihana

Bishop’s Quarter

Brew River

Bru Burger

Butcher & Barrel

Chart House

Che O’Bryonville

Che OTR

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington

Council Oak Steak & Seafood

deSha’s

E+O Kitchen

Eddie Merlot’s

Eighteen at the Radisson

Embers

Five Kitchen + Bar

Greyhound Tavern

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Hard Rock Cafe

Ivory House

Jag’s Steak and Seafood

Kona Grill

Kreimer’s Bier Haus

Kreugers

Libby’s Southern Comfort

Livery

Matt the Miller’s Tavern

McCormicks and Schmicks

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Montgomery Inn

Nicholson’s

Nicola’s

Noche

Padrino

Pennyflower

Primavista

Prime Cincinnati

Ripple Wine Bar

Sacred Beast

Shires Rooftop

SOB Steakhouse

Subito at Lytle Park Hotel

Sorrento’s

Stone Creek Dining

The Capital Grille

The Davidson

The Eagle Food & Beer Hall

The Green Line

The Melting Pot

Trecento

Trio

Truva Turkish Kitchen

Via Vite

Vintage on Race

W Bar + Bistro

Whiskey Yard

Zingaro





Cincinnati Restaurant Week Returns with Deals in 60+ Restaurants was originally published on wiznation.com