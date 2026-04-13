Cincinnati Restaurant Week Returns with Deals in 60+ Restaurants
Put your bibs on.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back April 20th through April 26th with a full week of prix-fixe menus across more than 60 restaurants throughout Cincinnati and NKY.
Participating spots will offer multi-course lunch and dinner options priced at $26, $36, $46 and $56, depending on the restaurant. Tax, gratuity and drinks are not included.
MORE: Black-Owned Manga Cafe, CinSei, Moves to OTR
Beyond the food, the week also ties into a larger cause. One dollar from every meal will be donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center – a partnership that has raised more than $100,000 in past years. Organizers will also match donations for the first 1,000 meals.
Diners can use the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week app to plan where they’re headed, view menus and check in at participating locations.
Those check-ins come with perks: guests who visit at least three restaurants will be entered to win prizes, including $300 in restaurant gift cards and other giveaways.
Menus, reservations and more are available through the official Restaurant Week platform and site.
Full list of restaurants:
- 101 Craft Kitchen
- 20 Brix
- Ace’s Pickleball Bar & Grill
- Agave & Rye
- Alcove by MadTree
- Artemis Mediterranean Bistro
- Bakersfield
- Baru
- Benihana
- Bishop’s Quarter
- Brew River
- Bru Burger
- Butcher & Barrel
- Chart House
- Che O’Bryonville
- Che OTR
- Coppin’s at Hotel Covington
- Council Oak Steak & Seafood
- deSha’s
- E+O Kitchen
- Eddie Merlot’s
- Eighteen at the Radisson
- Embers
- Five Kitchen + Bar
- Greyhound Tavern
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Ivory House
- Jag’s Steak and Seafood
- Kona Grill
- Kreimer’s Bier Haus
- Kreugers
- Libby’s Southern Comfort
- Livery
- Matt the Miller’s Tavern
- McCormicks and Schmicks
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Montgomery Inn
- Nicholson’s
- Nicola’s
- Noche
- Padrino
- Pennyflower
- Primavista
- Prime Cincinnati
- Ripple Wine Bar
- Sacred Beast
- Shires Rooftop
- SOB Steakhouse
- Subito at Lytle Park Hotel
- Sorrento’s
- Stone Creek Dining
- The Capital Grille
- The Davidson
- The Eagle Food & Beer Hall
- The Green Line
- The Melting Pot
- Trecento
- Trio
- Truva Turkish Kitchen
- Via Vite
- Vintage on Race
- W Bar + Bistro
- Whiskey Yard
- Zingaro
- FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection
- 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class Includes Wu-Tang Clan, Sade & More
- Chance Gray Taken In 2nd Round Of The WNBA Draft
- 2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced
- Cincinnati Expands Traffic Safety Efforts Across Neighborhoods
- Red Carpet Rundown: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft
- You, Me & Cutesy Whimsy! Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Spark Heart Eye Hysteria Over Super Cute Canoodleship In Dreamy Rom-Com ‘You, Me & Tuscany’
- Festival Fashion: Celebs Show Off Their Desert Style At Coachella
- Jesus Take The Wheel: British Pastor Drowns 61-Year-Old Grandfather During Kiddie Pool Baptism
- Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit Against WSJ Over Its Report On Jeffrey Epstein’s Birthday Card
Cincinnati Restaurant Week Returns with Deals in 60+ Restaurants was originally published on wiznation.com