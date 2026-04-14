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Cincinnati Expands Traffic Safety Efforts Across Neighborhoods

The City of Cincinnati is continuing its push to create safer streets, with new data showing real progress in reducing dangerous driving behaviors across local neighborhoods.

During an upcoming presentation to Cincinnati City Council, city leaders will highlight the impact of ongoing traffic calming efforts led by the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering. In 2025 alone, the city completed 86 traffic safety improvements spanning 22 neighborhoods.

Those upgrades include measures designed to slow drivers down and improve pedestrian safety—such as speed cushions, speed tables, curb extensions, and even stop bumps. Officials say these enhancements are strategically placed using data on vehicle speeds, crash history, and pedestrian traffic patterns.

And the results are making a difference.

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City data shows a 48% decrease in speeding drivers in areas where traffic calming measures have been installed. That drop has played a key role in reducing serious and fatal crashes, reinforcing the effectiveness of the program.

Looking ahead, the city plans to roll out 35 additional projects in 2026 as part of its continued commitment to safer streets. However, the future scope of these improvements could depend on funding decisions, which will be discussed as part of the city’s upcoming budget process.

As Cincinnati continues to grow, leaders say investing in traffic safety remains a top priority—not just for drivers, but for pedestrians, cyclists, and entire communities.