TIME Announces 2026 Most Influential People

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TIME Magazine has officially unveiled its 2026 TIME 100 list, recognizing the most influential people shaping the world today—and this year’s lineup is packed with stars, leaders, and game-changers across multiple industries.

In entertainment and music, names like Luke Combs, Jennie, Keke Palmer, Noah Wyle, Dakota Johnson, Claire Danes, Benicio del Toro, Jonathan Groff, Noah Kahan, Anderson .Paak, and Coco Jones all earned spots for their cultural impact and continued success.

The list also highlights innovators and pioneers, including YouTube megastar MrBeast and Josh D’Amaro, CEO of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, both recognized for reshaping their respective industries.

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Among the “Titans” category are heavy hitters like Zoe Saldaña, Ben Stiller, fashion icon Ralph Lauren, and David Ellison, each leaving a significant mark in entertainment and business.

The “Icons” category celebrates individuals whose influence spans generations and platforms. That includes Kate Hudson, Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu, Wagner Moura, Hilary Duff, Alan Cumming, Sterling K. Brown, Ethan Hawke, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, and fashion mogul Victoria Beckham.

World leaders also play a major role on the list, including Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Xi Jinping—all recognized for their ongoing influence on global affairs.

To celebrate this year’s honorees, comedian Nikki Glaser will host the TIME 100 Gala on April 23. The event will feature special performances from Luke Combs and Coco Jones, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment for one unforgettable night.

From music and movies to politics and business, the 2026 TIME 100 list reflects the voices and visionaries shaping today’s world—and setting the tone for what’s next.