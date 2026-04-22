Stars Wear Michael Jackson’s Signature Look At Hollywood Premiere

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The Los Angeles premiere of the Michael turned into a stylish tribute to the King of Pop, with stars honoring Michael Jackson in a way that fans instantly recognized. Loafers paired with white socks, one of his most iconic fashion signatures, were front and center on the red carpet, bringing his legendary style back to life.

The event drew a wide range of celebrities from music, film, and sports. Nia Long, who takes on the role of Katherine Jackson in the film, was in attendance alongside names like Usher, Colman Domingo, Allen Iverson, Wale, Miles Teller, Magic Johnson, Mario, and Raven-Symoné, all showing love for Jackson’s lasting influence.

Fashion also had its moment on the carpet. Colman Domingo stepped out in sleek black patent calf leather Oxfords by Christian Louboutin, adding a polished edge to the night’s nostalgic theme.

Adding even more authenticity to the film, Jaafar Jackson, who plays his uncle Michael Jackson, was present for the celebration. Meanwhile, cultural heavyweights like Black Thought joined Allen Iverson and Magic Johnson, blending worlds of music and sports under one roof.

The premiere was more than just a movie debut. It was a full circle moment that celebrated the legacy, influence, and unmistakable style of Michael Jackson, proving once again that his impact continues to inspire across generations.