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Cincinnati Police Department Chief Teresa Theetge has been terminated, effective immediately.

Sheryl Long announced the decision Thursday, citing “insubordination, inefficiency, and unsatisfactory performance” following a months-long investigation into her leadership.

Theetge, a 35-year veteran of the department, had been on paid administrative leave since October while the review was conducted.

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“I want to begin by acknowledging Chief Theetge’s more than 35 years of service to the Cincinnati Police Department and to the city,” Long said. “At the same time, after completing this review, I concluded that a change in leadership is necessary for the department moving forward.”

The investigation, conducted by an outside law firm, wrapped in March and found concerns with Theetge’s leadership style, including issues with communication, collaboration and transparency. The report described her approach as “rigid and authoritarian”.

Long said the department remains “stable and fully operational” under Interim Chief Adam Hennie, who has been leading the agency since Theetge was placed on leave.

Theetge’s attorney, Stephen Imm, called it “a sad day” for the city and accusing officials of acting without legitimate cause. He said legal action is expected and has scheduled a press conference for Friday.

Imm said in a statement: “We will get justice for Terri Theetge.”

Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober also pushed back on the termination, calling it a poor decision that could cost taxpayers.

City officials declined to comment on potential litigation. Councilmember Mark Jeffreys said Theetge had been offered an opportunity to step down, but negotiations reportedly broke down over a proposed $7.5 million settlement.





Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge Fired was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com