Listen Live
Close
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Chris Brown Welcomes Fourth Child with Jada Wallace

Published on April 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Chris Brown is once again making headlines, this time for expanding his family. The R&B star and Jada Wallace confirmed the arrival of their baby boy in a recent social media post that quickly caught the attention of fans across the internet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXnXrKaGn8g/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The announcement sparked an outpouring of love and reactions, with supporters flooding the comments with congratulations, heart emojis, and excitement. At the same time, some fans couldn’t help but joke about needing a full family tree to keep track of all of Chris Brown’s children, showing how invested social media has become in the singer’s personal life.

Chris Brown, often referred to as Breezy, added fuel to the confirmation by commenting under Jada’s post with “Taurus Gang” along with heart emojis, a nod that many took as him proudly claiming his newborn son. The singer’s mother also joined in on the celebration, sharing heartfelt congratulations and love, adding a family-centered touch to the moment.

Some fans pointed out that there had been subtle hints about the pregnancy leading up to the announcement, while others were more focused on the newborn’s personality already shining through. One detail that had social media buzzing was a photo where the baby appeared to be flipping off the camera, which quickly became a talking point online and added a bit of humor to the celebration.

As always, Chris Brown’s life continues to draw strong reactions, but this latest news has largely been met with positivity and support as fans welcome the newest addition to his growing family.

Related Tags

chris brown

More from 100.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
State of the United States —Ohio
9 Items
Politics  |  Kya Kelly

Ohio Primary Election Guide: Dates, Registration & the Ballot

RNBCINCY Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cincy  |  R&B Cincy

Text Club Terms

Entertainment  |  Airiel B.

How Keeping It Real Made Issa Rae A Girl Boss In Hollywood

Radio One Ohio Winning Weekends
Contests  |  Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to TLC, Salt N Pepa, and En Vogue!

New Edition Register to Win Cincinnati
Contests  |  Kya Kelly

Get Tickets + Meet New Edition! Register Now!

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close