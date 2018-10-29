WORLD SERIES: The Red Sox Are Champs!

The Boston Red Sox are the World Series Champions for the fourth time in the last 15 years, after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.

After winning 108 games during the regular season and plowing their way through the playoffs, the Red Sox dominated the Dodgers, only allowing L.A. to win Friday night’s seven-hour-plus, 18-inning marathon, 3-2.

Boston perhaps crushed the Dodgers hopes for good in Game 4 on Saturday when they came back from a 4-0 deficit to win Game 4 by a score of 9-6, to put them up three-games-to-one in the series.

On Sunday night, the Red Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Steve Pearce – who had the big bat in Game 4 — hit a two-run shot off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also teed off with homers, and Pearce hit a second shot in the eighth against Pedro Baez.

This is the second consecutive season the Dodgers have lost in the World Series. Last year they lost in seven games to the Houston Astros. (MLB.com)

Fasho Thoughts:

The Red Sox were clearly the better team. The Dodgers were simply out gunned.

Pearce was name the MVP of the World Series.

Some fans blamed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for making the wrong moves. Even Donald Trump took a shot at him on Twitter.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who played for the Dodgers and the Red Sox, said he wants to take the World Series trophy to his home town in Puerto Rico.

