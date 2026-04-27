Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

On Saturday night, a suspected gunman attempted to storm the White House Correspondents Dinner, which was attended for the first time by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and a number of Trump’s Cabinet members. No one was seriously injured in the attack, and the alleged gunman, identified as Cole Allen, was reportedly apprehended, but we all expected it was an event that the Trump administration would immediately seek to exploit for political points, which it certainly did.

However, it only took one interview, less than 24 hours after the incident, for Trump to shoot himself (figuratively speaking, of course) in the foot by lashing out at the interviewer — in true Trump fashion — because she read an excerpt from the suspect’s manifesto that struck a nerve with the president, who, apparently, has grown quite tired of being called a rapist and/or pedophile. Unfortunately for our president, he just doesn’t have the self-awareness to understand which reactions will certainly make him look guilty. For example, a person who is not a pedophile usually doesn’t need to aggressively shout — with a mixed look of indignance and desperation on his face — “I’m not a pedophile,” especially when the manifesto didn’t call him out by name.

On Sunday, Norah O’Donnell, host of CBS News’ 60 Minutes, sat down with Trump for an interview about what happened at the correspondents’ dinner, during which she read from what has been reported to be Allen’s manifesto, which reads, “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

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OK, to be fair, who else could Allen have possibly been talking about besides the president, who has been plagued with allegations of being a pedophile or predatory sex abuser throughout his second term, which is completely unfair — as long as one completely ignores the fact that he’s an adjudicated rapist, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, is reportedly named in the Epstein files more than a million times, including an allegation by a woman who claims he assaulted her when she was 13. He has openly bragged about grabbing women by their genitals without consent, has boasted about walking into the dressing rooms of teenage girls, has made multiple lewd comments about his own daughters, and, at the age of 46, told a pre-teen that he would be dating her in 10 years.

But yeah, if you put all of that aside — y’all are just being really mean to the guy.

Anyway, Trump was not happy about O’Donnell reading that excerpt.

“Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you’re…you’re horrible people. Horrible people. Yeah, he did write that. I’m—I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody,” Trump exclaimed.

“Oh you think– do you think he was referring to you?” O’Donnell asked in response.

“I’m not a pedophile. Excuse me. Excuse me. I’m not a pedophile,” a visibly flustered Trump insisted. “You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with– stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things. But I said to myself, ‘You know, I’ll do this interview and they’ll probably’ — I read the manifesto. You know, he’s a sick person. But you should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I’m not any of those things.”

O’Donnell tried to explain to Trump that “these are the gunman’s words,” not hers, but Trump just kept on insisting a journalist shouldn’t be reading the part of a manifesto that spoke to the alleged gunman’s motives while interviewing the president who may or may not have been the target.

“And I was never– excuse me. Excuse me. You shouldn’t be reading that on 60 Minutes. You’re a disgrace. But go ahead. Let’s finish the interview,” he said.

It’s worth noting that earlier in the interview, which had been relatively calm and cordial up until this point, O’Donnell even asked Trump if he thought he was Allen’s target, to which he said he didn’t know, and, unprompted, mentioned that he had read the manifesto. So, when O’Donnell asked him, “Oh, you think– do you think he was referring to you?” that wasn’t some gotcha moment; it was the natural follow-up question for a journalist to ask.

The thing is, if Trump were a normal person and president, he would have simply told O’Donnell that what she read was the words of a madman and left it at that. Instead, he blew up at her, voluntarily brought up Jeffrey Epstein, and practically demanded that she believe that he is “not a pedophile,” as if she were the one who accused him, not the suspect.

We hadn’t seen a Trump look this guilty since First Lady Melania Trump called a White House press conference to deny Epstein allegations no one even knew about.

It’s also worth mentioning that since Trump is not a normal person or president — and because he and his administration have done so much to normalize absurd forms of propaganda — many people outside of his ever-loyal base of cultists appear to believe the event was staged.

Of course people think these supposed attempts on Trump’s life are staged. The first time a gunman supposedly fired a shot at Trump, taking out a chunk of his ear — which mysteriously grew back not long after — he was allowed by Secret Service to pop his head up for the perfect viral photo op, not long after the shots rang out, and certainly before there was time to make sure there were no more shooters in the area.

Since then, we haven’t heard much about that event or its perpetrator, but MAGA minions across social media have made that photo their profile pic.

The point is, if Trump didn’t want people to believe these events were staged as part of a political strategy, he might wait at least a week, a day, an hour, or at least a few minutes after the events before he starts exploiting them. (Also, that one old guy who just kept eating his meal as others at Saturday’s dinner ducked for cover probably didn’t help matters much.)

In the case of the correspondents dinner, which took place at a Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., it came on the heels of Trump’s campaign to construct his White House ballroom, which he is now saying would double as a security bunker. Last month, a federal judge ordered him to halt the construction of his $400 million ballroom on the site of the White House’s East Wing, which he had already demolished ​without approval from Congress, and, wouldn’t you know it, he and his comrades immediately politicized the event — which, again, did not take place at the White House — citing it as proof that the White House, indeed, needs this bunker ballroom, which he also mentioned multiple times during the interview with O’Donnell.

It’s a narrative that clearly makes no sense, unless Trump, his administration, and his followers are saying the president never plans to make a public appearance outside the confines of the White House — which already has a bunker that Trump has used to hide from protesters in — once this GI Joe-themed ballroom, or whatever, is built.

And since we’re out here building bunker ballrooms for buildings that are already secured with bunkers and armed security, how about some federal funding to put bunker ballrooms in schools, churches, grocery stores, and other facilities across the country that have been the targets of mass shootings that we know factually weren’t staged?

Then again, if it were true that Saturday’s events really were staged, and either Allen was a crisis actor or some patsy the administration set up, Trump probably would not have included that manifesto in the ruse.

So, there’s that.

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Trump Freaks Out Over Allegedly Being Called A Pedophile By White House Correspondents Dinner Attacker was originally published on newsone.com