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As the United States and Israel continue to be embroiled in a conflict with Iran, a different kind of response is taking shape across Black social media and college campuses.

On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, and in conversations at schools like Howard University, Black Gen Z isn’t just reacting to the conflict; they’re questioning it. Young people are speaking candidly, sometimes joking and sometimes serious, about what this war means and who it’s really for. Across videos and conversations, there’s a clear tone of skepticism and fatigue.

Many of the voices aren’t focused on policy details as much as trust. They’re asking whether the people leading this war have earned their confidence in the first place.

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There’s a mix of perspectives. Some videos break down the basics of modern warfare, pointing out how expensive U.S. missiles are compared to much cheaper Iranian drones. Others zoom out to broader issues, such as global instability or even religious interpretations. But no matter the angle, doubt and lack of trust keep coming up.

Some question whether the United States and Israel can actually win, while others argue that “winning” may not even be the point. There’s also frustration with political leaders who make decisions about war without facing the consequences themselves. What stands out most is how this generation is responding emotionally.

The tone across these videos is part skeptical, part humorous, but serious underneath. People joke about livestreaming from barracks, tell leaders to “box it out,” or say they’d rather go to jail than fight. But the humor is how many young people are processing something they don’t trust or feel connected to. Underneath all the jokes is a sense of disbelief. Many Gen Z are feeling like, we’ve seen this movie before and don’t believe it this time.

There’s no automatic patriotism or assumption that war equals duty. Instead, there’s distance and in some cases, clear refusal. That refusal shows up directly in participation. There is little interest in enlistment and even less support for a draft. Some young people say openly that they would choose jail over being forced to fight.

That reaction points to something deeper than just disinterest because Black Gen Z has grown up watching the long aftermath of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, along with years of shifting explanations and limited accountability. At the same time, they’ve come of age during movements focused on racial justice, where issues like mass incarceration, police brutality, and inequality remain central. Within that context, the idea of fighting for a country that hasn’t consistently protected or supported Black people carries a different weight.

These videos aren’t just reactions. They show how this generation understands and talks about war in as it is unfolding. Instead of relying on official narratives, young people are interpreting events for themselves and sharing those perspectives across social media. Platforms like TikTok have become spaces where humor, critique, and analysis all happen at once. These videos show that the skepticism isn’t private but collective.

Looking ahead, moments like this could help explain how younger generations responded to global conflict. While Gen Z is often described as disengaged, these videos show a generation that is paying attention, asking questions, and setting boundaries about what they are willing to accept.

Shaian Jordan is a sophomore journalism major and theater arts minor at Howard University. She is passionate about storytelling and amplifying underrepresented voices through creative expression. You can follow her on Instagram @_shaianigans_ .

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‘We’d Rather Go To Jail Than War’: Black Gen Z Rejects The Call To Fight In Iran was originally published on newsone.com