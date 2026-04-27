Source: Publicity / RCA

Chris Brown has been facing heavy backlash following the announcement of his upcoming tour with Usher.

Given his past, including domestic violence allegations, some fans have been vocal about not supporting the tour. The reaction online has been split, with others still showing excitement for the shows. Breezy, however, made it clear he’s not moved by the criticism and believes the demand will still be there.

“The funniest and the weirdest sh*t ever to me is the fact that people have the option to come to my tour and the option not to. I know everyone who is a fan of me and USHER will definitely in the building and it will be PACKED just like last year.”

He also took aim at what he called “rage bait” and “fake woke” pages, pushing back on the criticism circulating online.

“I’m scrolling through Insta and TikTok and I come across rage bait pages or these fake woke stand up for nothing pages bashing people for wanting to come have a good time. The dudes hating, I can understand that (thinking we gone steal ya girl and sh*t). BUT THE KARENS, and the self hating h*es be making me LAUGH. I CAN’T WAIT TO RUB THIS SH*T IN Y’ALL FACE.”

Since the tour announcement, reactions have remained mixed, with debate continuing across social media about whether fans should support the Virginia singer. The tour is currently set to begin on June 26 and wrap up December 11.

Chris Brown Goes On Ego-Trip While Responding To Fan Backlash Over Tour Announcement was originally published on hiphopwired.com