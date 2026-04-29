That Time The Jacksons Brought “Destiny” & “Victory” Tours to Ohio

The Jacksons toured Ohio in 1979, performing in Cleveland, Dayton, and Columbus.

Michael Jackson's solo performances during the tour previewed his rise to superstardom.

The Jacksons later returned to Cleveland for their legendary Victory Tour in 1984.

Source: Gus Stewart / Getty

Long before biopics and box office records, The Jacksons were hitting the pavement with major tours, and Ohio got a taste in the 70s.

In 1979, the Indiana brother group made multiple stops across the state during their Destiny World Tour, in support of their 1978 album Destiny. Fans in Cleveland, Dayton, and Columbus got to witness the group during one of the most important transitions of Michael Jackson’s career.

MORE: Six Little Known Facts About Michael Jackson According to the Biopic

The Destiny Tour was the group’s third major concert tour and also featured opening acts like Sister Sledge and L.T.D..

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The Ohio stops included two shows in Cleveland, April 15, 1979 at the Palace Theatre & November 3, 1979 at Public Auditorium. They also performed October 21st at University of Dayton Arena and October 25th at the Ohio Expo Center Coliseum, then known as the Fairgrounds Coliseum.

The setlist included fan favorites like “Dancing Machine,” “Ben,” and a medley of “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and “The Love You Save.” Mike also gave fans a preview of his solo superstar era with performances of “Rock with You” and “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough.”

MORE: The Nephew Who Became the King: The Jaafar Jackson Story

That timing was huge…

About a quarter of the way through the Destiny Tour, Michael released Off the Wall, the album that helped launch him into another level of fame & notoriety. Even while touring with his brothers, the shift toward his solo dominance was already happening.

A few years later, the Jacksons returned to Cleveland for one of their biggest tour stops ever: the legendary Victory Tour, which was actually featured in the Michael biopic.

Source: Richard E. Aaron / Getty

On October 19, 1984, the group performed at the old Cleveland Municipal Stadium, drawing an estimated crowd of approximately 90,000 fans. The massive stadium show became one of the most memorable Ohio shows ever and represented the height of “Jacksonmania” in the Midwest.

See Michael perform Human Nature in Cleveland!

With Michael now becoming the highest-grossing biopic launch ever at $217.4 million worldwide, fans are revisiting the moments that helped shape the King of Pop’s legacy. The film follows Michael’s early beginnings through his early 20s, showing his craving for independence, creativity, and the work (and pain) behind his superstardom. It’s also rumored to be only Part One of the full film story.





That Time The Jacksons Brought “Destiny” & “Victory” Tours to Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com