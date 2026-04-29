Shaila Kiss Joins 100.3 Sunday’s 11-3PM

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Cincy! Your midday just got a little sexier on Sunday’s in your Midday with Shaila Kiss from 11am to 3pm!

Shaila, known as “Radio Royalty,” has enjoyed a storied career in radio and entertainment, she is no stranger to hard work which allowed her to spend a decade alongside legends like Vaughn Harper and Frankie Crocker.

Beyond broadcasting, she’s known for her advocacy, founding initiatives like the “Kiss for the Cure” campaign for breast cancer research and the Sisterly Kiss Entertainment Foundation, supporting survivors of domestic violence. Shaila’s influence extends to mentoring and community work, including AIDS and diabetes awareness, and fostering relationships through workshops like “Mommies & Millennials.”

Now, Shaila is bringing her activism and amazing energy to the Queen City! Get ready for ‘Middays with Shaila’ on 100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station, as she graces the airwaves Sunday’s 11am-3pm. Follow Shaila on social media @middayswithshaila and @shailakiss on Instagram, and @Shailascott on Facebook.